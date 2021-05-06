Belén García seeks her limits at the Circuit

05/06/2021

On at 13:48 CEST

Belén García faces this weekend the second double round of the Formula European Championship by Alpine at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, prelude to the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The goal of the Catalan is to continue with your progression behind the wheel of an F3 with an eye on the W Series. “It is the last race before the start of the W Series season and I really want to race at the Circuit, because it is always special,” he declared.

It will be the first time 21-year-old young driver competes in the framework of the F1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit, which is located just 14 kilometers from his residence, in L’Ametlla del Vallès.

Its main objective is to continue taking steps towards its debut in the W Series, which will start the weekend of June 26 and 27 at Paul Ricard (France).

“I want to apply everything I learned in Imola and in the collective tests and finish polishing certain aspects to arrive as prepared as possible for the W Series,” said García, who said he had “maximum motivation” and trusts “to give a jump in driving and performance “this weekend.

“We have been able to analyze the experience of the first race and I know how complicated this championship is. I will try to be a little further ahead compared to Imola and gradually climb positions, but that should be a consequence, not an end in itself. “he added.

In this second round of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, the two qualifying sessions will be held tomorrow, Friday. On Saturday it will be the turn of the first race (13:30 hours) and on Sunday the second race will take place (10:50 hours).