Belén García, 3rd in her first classification in Austria

The british Alice Powell, third place in the first season of the W-Series (2019), took the first pole of the season in the women’s single-seater competition at the Styrian GP by beating Sarah Moore by 0 ”177 and to the great surprise of the day, Moore’s partner in the ‘Scuderia W‘, the Catalan Belén García, who was third at only 0 ”207. Huge result for the 21-year-old pilot in her first classification in this event, where she made her debut this year.

The pilot of L’Ametlla del Vallès became in 2019 the first woman to achieve a victory in a race in an FIA category, in the Spanish F4, on its debut weekend. And this time, he wants to continue making history in his debut in the W-Series, starting from third position, from the clean area of ​​the line.

The story of Belén García

Belen Garcia

Belén had a huge disappointment in 2020 when she saw how the season of the W-Series were canceled by Covid-19 and suffered from seeing his progression slowed down with just one year of formula experience after jumping from karting. Given this, his best solution was in agThey are preparing for this campaign. Hard work and impeccable planning. He chose the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine to meet again and, quickly, the good feelings reappeared. His choice of category could not be better, as he would compete in a class of high level in the cockpit of a car with a Tatuus F3 T-318 chassis, the same as the W-Series, although with a Renault engine and not Alfa Romeo like that of the female class. This allowed him to improve by leaps and bounds before the joint test weeks ago. His goal right off the bat was to break into the Top-6 or Top-8 in his junior year, but eHe started at a much higher level on his first day of W-Series competition.

For its part, from Alicante Marta García (20 years old),

fourth in the 2019 championship with a win and a podium, and one of the top favorites for the title, achieved in a good seventh starting position from which you can achieve a great result in the race this Saturday.

The story of Marta García

Times of the W-Series qualifying session at the Styrian GP

Bethlehem and Marta will be measured in melee against other of the great favorites like Visser, fourth classified (she was second in the 2019 championship) or Emma Kimilainen, fifth (she was fifth overall in 2019). What’s more, 2019 champion Chadwick will start from eighth place, just behind Marta.

Another of the debutantes, the Valencian Nerea Martí (19 years old, Albalat dels Sorells), will depart from 16th position in search of his first points and add kilometers in his first experience in this new category.

Nerea Martí, Marta García and Belén García, the three Spaniards of the W-Series in 2021