Belén Esteban is disappointed with her daughter’s grandmother.

Save me has opened the drawer of secrets in recent days andincluded a catch to Carmen Bazán. Jesulín de Ubrique’s mother answered a call from the program, asking her for some words in which Belén Esteban complained that her daughter’s father had only attended two of her birthdays and had only given her a gift once. .

Carmen He answered, but he hung up badly and it was then when he said words like these: “What the … want more? What you want is money, you don’t want anything else. “And, 24 hours later, the aforementioned response has arrived.

Obviously annoyed, the princess of the town confessed from her home that “everyone in life knows what we have done”. She is “fine” and “calm”, but not everyone is the same: “The one who is the most humpback is my mother “

“The only thing I have to say is that at that time I was defending the rights of a minor,” she clarified. Belen adding that his daughter is of legal age and does not want to know anything: “I have an answer for everything. It was a stage in my life but my mother is 76 years old and knows what has been lived as all of Spain has known for 20 years. ”

She does not want to speak out of respect but believes that everyone has “their penance” and declared herself “disappointed” with whoever her mother-in-law was: “She knows that she has spoken a lot with me and I do not want to pick up scrolls. I don’t want wars. ”

He also does not understand that he says that he gave him 50 or 100 euros from time to time: “It seems that he came every weekend and it has not been like that.” In addition, he made it clear that she already has her “own name” because she has been on television for a long time

“They don’t even know where he studies,” he concluded. Belen, making it clear where the relationship is.

Controversy and disappointment that of the princess of the town, which, however, did not serve this Wednesday to raise the figures of Save me who, although she led throughout her time, fell somewhat compared to her usual data to 14.9% and 1,996,000 for the Limón, 19.7% and 2,167,000 for Orange and 16.8% and 1,675,000 for Tomato.