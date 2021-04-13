Belén Esteban speaks for the first time about Julia Janeiro, the daughter of Jesulín and Campanario, and her rise to fame

Julia Janeiro, the eldest daughter that Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario have in common, is about to turn 18. He will do it this coming April 18, in just a few days, and many say that he is already preparing his jump to fame.

Not her mother, who has assured that her daughter, according to Jesulín after having Andrea with Belén Esteban, does not want to be part of the media universe because she wants to continue studying.

Whether it ends up happening or not is a matter of the not too distant future. Meanwhile, the young woman, still a minor, monopolizes minutes of conversations between the gathering of Sálvame. Among them is that of Paracuellos, who on Monday spoke for the first time – at least publicly – about the young woman.

“I would not like to be hurt”

The collaborator made it clear that she thinks it is great that each one dedicates themselves to whatever they want: “I don’t know tomorrow, man I don’t think so, but what was clear to me was that I wanted my daughter to have some studies, a race and get ready, “he said.

About her coming of age, and her possible participation in the media circus, she said: “Now she will come out (in the media), like my daughter … It is an issue that does not concern me, but, being my daughter’s sister, whatever I did, I would not want to be hurt“, he assured.

What the San Blas would like is to be recognized once she has not led her daughter to the media, since it has been three years since he came of age and has not yet given an exclusive interview.