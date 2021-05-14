Belén Esteban reveals what her next tattoo will be

Belén Esteban has unveiled this Friday in Sálvame what will be your next tattoo, which is closely related to the new project you have recently undertaken.

“I’m going to make a tomato”, has assured. The chosen place would be the right wrist, as she herself has pointed out.

Belén Esteban wanted to start this new challenge by putting out for sale gazpacho and salmorejo, but he has confessed that in autumn he will go further and there will also be purees of different types.

Your new comfort food brand is having a big success and the collaborator wants to celebrate it this way.

In addition, he has stated that he intended to laser removal of a bull tattoo which was made by Jesulín de Ubrique.

However, it was the daughter they have in common who told him not to.