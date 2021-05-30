Belén Esteban reveals the impact on the collaborators of ‘Sálvame’ after listening to Rocío Carrasco

The testimony that Rocío Carrasco has told in her documentary series has upset the opinion that until that moment many Telecinco collaborators had of her.

Among them Belén Esteban, which until the issuance of the docuseries was positioned on behalf of Antonio David Flores and his daughter, Rocío Flores. The collaborator of Save me was the first to sing the mea culpa and acknowledge their mistakes after viewing the first episode, but there have also been other commentators who have followed in their footsteps.

The statements of Rocío Jurado’s daughter, supported by official documents, he has opened his eyes to many of the collaborators of Sálvame, the program that had hired Antonio David, hence the impact in them it has been greater, as Belén Esteban has recognized.

Proof of this is that there are still some collaborators in their ranks who question Rocío Carrasco’s version, hence the confrontation That sometimes occurs on the set when discussing this issue.

“I want to be very clear with the scuffle that has taken place this afternoon. I understand that Rocío Carrasco tells her story, and I do this, that it is not Rocío Carrasco’s fault of course, When this started I said: ‘We’re going to kill each other here“Belén Esteban acknowledged last Thursday.

The collaborator also wanted to value the attitude of two of her colleagues with Rociíto’s ex: “Here, whom I have seen recriminate Antonio David, are two people: María Patiño and Gema López“, he pointed out.

This Friday, María Patiño also recognized in the Deluxe that he was wrong to question the testimony de Rocío Carrasco and apologized to Carlota Corredera.

“I hope they have forgiven me, I still have doubts and want to ask. I will try to continue learning and the only way I have found is with humility, to apologize because we will continue arguing, but I have not made it easy for you. Sometimes. I think I have defended my ego more, without thinking that there was a third person and that has led me to spend nights seeing her and not feeling good about myself, “Patiño admitted to Carlota Corredera.