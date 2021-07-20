Belén Esteban explodes against Miguel Bosé after his last words about the coronavirus: “Look, bandit …”

Belén Esteban responds to Miguel Bosé in ‘Save me’. (Photo: TELECINCO)

Miguel Bosé rolls it up again. The singer has sowed controversy this Monday after being the third trend on Twitter in Spain for his words about the coronavirus in a denial act.

As the Socialité cameras have captured, the artist was seen on July 17 at a denialist event in Balaguer together with the controversial Josep Pàmies. In these images, and according to the María Patiño program on Telecinco, you could see Bosé “desnocado, disoriented, lost and even talking to himself.”

The singer has been critical of the pandemic: “They handle the potential of fear, but we are many and more and more. I can assure you that, as in Spain, this situation is not experienced anywhere ”. He has also commented that he refuses to vaccinate children: “They have to go over our corpses. Children do not touch ”.

After playing the video in Sálvame, the collaborator of the Belén Esteban format has asked to speak to send a clear message to Bosé about the situation of the pandemic in Spain, in the middle of the fifth wave.

Visibly angry, the collaborator got up from her seat and showed the cameras the image, which she kept on her mobile phone, of a health worker who, tired, covered his face with his hands in a hospital corridor.

“This photo is how the nurses are right now with what is happening. Miguel Bosé, that’s how they are right now. And we have been a year and a half ”, he pointed out. “All the health service,” he added, “is exhausted.”

“Look Miguel Bosé, bandit like your song. To get vaccinated everyone. That is what we have to do ”, he concluded.

“Fortunately, I think we live in a free country where everyone can freely express their opinion, rightly or wrongly. In this case, I think it was wrong ”, Kiko Matamoros said right after Esteban’s intervention.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

