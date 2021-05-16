Belén Esteban changes her mind about Olga Moreno: “I’m surprised”

The testimony that Rocío Carrasco contributes every week in new installments of her docuseries has made her change her mind from the first moment Belén Esteban. The Telecinco collaborator, who had always defended the version of Antonio David Flores, began to change his mind upon hearing the statements, supported by documents, that Rocío Jurado’s daughter has offered over the weeks.

The tenth episode, broadcast last Wednesday, Carrasco spoke about Antonio David’s wife, Olga Moreno, To who accused of being an accomplice of the lies of her husband to take her children.

Belén Esteban, one of the first to take a step back with Antonio David to support Rocío Carrasco, has shown this Saturday her surprise and disappointment with Olga Moreno, whom she considered a friend.

The Saturday Deluxe program has shelled, one by one, the statements made in the past by Olga Moreno on Telecinco sets, which have been denied by Rocío Carrasco in the episode of the documentary aired on Wednesday.

In this sense, Belén Esteban has commented on her surprise with the behavior that Olga Moreno is having in the reality Survivors when talking about Rocío Flores and her family. “When Olga left, I said that Olga was not going to talk about Rocío’s issues and, honestly, I was surprised,” acknowledged the collaborator.

“I have to be honest, what Olga tells me in the Deluxe he tells me before. Antonio David has lied to me about several things, but Olga has always told me that“Esteban added.

However, the collaborator of Sábado Deluxe maintains that she believes Rocío Carrasco: “I have not said a bad word about Olga, but of course, they are two completely different versions“, he pointed out.