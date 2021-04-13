Belén Esteban, Antonio Resines, Ana Rosa Quintana …

Man getting vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

The Community of Madrid has launched a campaign this Tuesday with celebrities and different personalities from sports, television and culture such as Emilio Butragueño, Joaquín Prats, Antonio Resines, Belén Esteban and Carmen Lomana, in order to encourage the population to get vaccinated with the coronavirus.

The initiative has the slogan “Getting vaccinated is safe and essential” and, as reported by the regional government, will have a massive dissemination through informational spots on television, radio and social networks. This has involved a total investment of 300,000 euros.

In the video the journalists Ana Rosa Quintana, Susanna Griso, Joaquín Prat; the directors of Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid Enrique Cerezo and Emilio Butragueño, respectively; the actor Antonio Resines and the playwright Rafael Álvarez ‘El Brujo’; the cook Pepa Muñoz; and famous from television such as Carmen Lomana, Belén Esteban and Fabiola Martínez.

The projection combines the images of famous people, who appear to convey the message “Do not be afraid of the vaccine”, with that of citizens who come to receive the antiviral at the Isabel Zendal Public Nurse Hospital, the Wanda Metropolitano stadium or the Wizink Center.

This campaign also arises to influence this message after “the changes in the criteria of the Ministry of Health regarding the doses of vaccines,” explained the community.

In the Community of Madrid, very high-risk groups are currently being vaccinated in the hospitals La Paz, Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda, Ramón y Cajal, 12 de Octubre, La Princesa, Príncipe de Asturias, Torrejón de Ardoz, Severo Ochoa, Sureste, Henares, Infanta Leonor, Infanta Sofía, Fuenlabrada, …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.