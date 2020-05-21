Belén Esteban. “data-reactid =” 24 “> The box of the secrets of ál Save me’ has removed a recording of Carmen Bazán turning Belén Esteban green.

A few days ago Kiko Hernández returned from his confinement dressed in death and carrying a huge trunk of secrets. These secrets are recordings or graphic material that have been stored for years in a ‘Save me’ drawer and that now are seeing the light.

Lydia Lozano with the polygraph on Ylenia CarrisiNow it is the turn of another collaborator, Belén Esteban. One of the secrets of the drawer had to do with her and that is that the mother of Jesús Janeiro, Carmen Bazán, had been recorded. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> After relieving Lydia Lozano’s worst nightmare with the polygraph on Ylenia Carrisi Now it is the turn of another collaborator, Belén Esteban One of the secrets of the drawer had to do with her and that is that the mother of Jesús Janeiro, Carmen Bazán, had been recorded.

Bethlehem has not spoken of Jesulín for years, who is the father of his daughter Andrea, of legal age. However, the shadow of ‘Ambitions’ always hangs over her and that is that, being honest, Belén became famous for being the couple from Janeiro.

The collaborator responded to this first part of Bazán’s statements trying to be diplomatic: “Everyone in life knows what we have done. I am fine, I am calm … the one who is more humpback is my mother. Right now I have a wonderful life, with a happy marriage, a person of whom I am very proud … My mother is a 76-year-old person, who knows what I have lived, as all of Spain knows. “

Carmen Bazán criticized Belén in 2016 (Photo by Europa Press / Europa Press via .)

More

More stories that may interest you

How Fran Álvarez remembered her relationship with Belén Esteban& nbsp; “data-reactid =” 50 “> How Fran Álvarez remembered her relationship with Belén Esteban

Belén Esteban cries for some churros that go wrong live& nbsp; “data-reactid =” 51 “> Belén Esteban cries for some churros that go wrong live

Belén Esteban’s first visit to his home after the eviction of Toño Sanchís“data-reactid =” 52 “> First visit by Belén Esteban to her home after the eviction of Toño Sanchís