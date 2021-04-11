Belasteguín-Gutiérrez and Stupaczuk-Ruiz, finalists in Madrid

04/10/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

Argentines Fernando Belasteguín and Sanyo Gutiérrez and the pair formed by the Argentine also Franco Stupaczuk and the Spanish Alejandro Ruiz will play this Sunday the men’s final of the Madrid Open, first tournament of the World Padel Tour.

They defeated in their respective finals the Spanish-Argentine duo Arturo Coello-Miguel Lamperti by 7-5 and 7-6 and the duo made up of the Brazilian Pablo Lima and the Argentine Agustín Tapia by 6-4, 6-7 and 6-1 .

The Wizink Center witnessed a tribute duel for paddle tennis fans. Four of the best blades on the planet met in the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

Lima and Tapia, according to the ranking, started as favorites, but the voracity of Stupaczuk and Ruiz, who debuted as a duet, prevailed over their opponents’ veteran status to gain a foothold in the grand final.

In the first set, Alejandro Ruiz, driven by the encouragement of the Madrid public, managed to win with his partner 6-4. It was a good start, but Lima and Tapia had not said their last word.

The second sleeve was an ode to paddle tennis. There was a hectic battle that, as a result of maximum equality, had to be resolved in the ‘tie-break’. In the final set, the Spanish-Argentine couple became gigantic and swept the South Americans 6-1.

For the man from Malaga it will be his first final as a professional and the contest will have the incentive of seeing Stupaczuk and Gutiérrez, fellow destinies last season, face off.

In the other semifinal Belasteguín (world No. 6) and Gutiérrez (4) asserted their best rankings against Coello (42) and Lamperti (23), but were forced to make a commendable effort to get the pass.