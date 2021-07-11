Belasteguín and Sanyo beat Galán and Lebrón to win the Valencia Open

07/11/2021 at 4:37 PM CEST

The number two in the world Fernando Belasteguín and Sanyo Gutiérrez were proclaimed champions in the grand final of the Estrella Damm Valencia Open against the number one couple made up of Juan Lebrón and Ale Galán after a very close match (7-5 ​​/ 3-6 / 6-4) and unprecedented, since still they had not faced each other this season.

With two and three tournaments to his credit, respectively, equality in the ranking and in successes of the year was also reflected on the track of the Fuente de San Luis.

Both pairs resorted at some point to the golden point to defend their serve, but only At the height of the eleventh game of the set, the blow would arrive on the table of the Argentines Belasteguín and Sanyo, with a 7-5.

The second set was the moment of the resurgence of the number one and this time they did manage to impose their rhythm and not fall into the strategy of their rivals to take the game to their land. From 4-2 they sent on the scoreboard in addition to the game and with a 6-3 they forced the third set.

Lebrón and Galán seemed to take the initiative and began to accumulate break points in their favor, but on two occasions they raised a 15-40 against Belasteguín and Sanyo to stay alive in the game.

The Argentines, after overcoming the blows of Lebrón and Galán, took advantage of their opportunity and in the tenth game they found the prize: 6-4 to win the number one couple and proclaim themselves champions of the Estrella Damm València Open 2021.