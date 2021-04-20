Belarusian star Vadim Kutsyi signs with BRAVE CF and calls for his home debut in June

SEEF._Vadim Kutsyi DISTRICT, one of the biggest stars on the scene Eastern Europe and undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in Belarus in mixed martial arts today, he has achieved his long-awaited international breakthrough by signing with BRAVE Combat Federation.

With a professional record of 15 wins and a single loss, Kutsyi He is a specialist in grappling, with seven of his victories in submission form, but he also has powerful hands, leading him to win five career knockouts and an impressive 80% completion.

Currently on an eight win streak that includes a submission thanks to a Von Flue, Kutsyi completely dominated the competition on the scene of Eastern Europe before making his international debut and is ready to bolster the already stacked super welterweight division.

With BRAVE Combat Federation heading to his hometown of Minsk in June, and turning Belarus in the 22nd nation to host a BRAVE CF fight night in history, Kutsyi he wasted no time in asking for a spot on the billboard.

“I am delighted to share great news! Now I am a BRAVE CF fighter and part of the fastest growing organization in the world! Thanks to His Highness Shaikh Khaled and President Mohammed Shahid. I want to fight at home on June 4! Let’s do this”, He said Kutsyi.

BRAVE CF 51will take place in Minsk and will be held in association with Rukh Sports Management.