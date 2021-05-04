Belarusian star Denis Maher switches opponents and faces Fernando González at BRAVE CF 51

MINSK, Belarus._ BRAVE Combat Federation has just announced that Greece’s Giannis Bachar has withdrawn from his three-round super welterweight fight against local hero Denis Maher in the co-feature of BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here .

The historic undercard will take place at the state-of-the-art Falcon Club Arena in Minsk, Belarus on June 4.

In place of Bachar is the Swede Fernando González, a submissions specialist who owns a professional record of 9-2 with five wins per completion, and hails from the world-renowned AllStars Training Center, where he trains with a handful of outstanding athletes, including Alexander “The Mauler” Gustafsson, Ilir Latify and former Brave CF star Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev.

Gonzalez will face Denis Maher, an undefeated prospect from Belarus who has a perfect 7-0 streak with four wins by submission and two by knockout.

The Minsk-based phenomenon is coming off a spectacular 2020, making quick work of his first assignment last year courtesy of a first-round submission and then following up with another second-round TKO win.

Maher and González are the latest additions to the organization’s talented super welterweight division that was recently bolstered by the signings of Axel Sola, Kamal Magomedov, Andreas Stahl, Nursulton Ruziboev, Luis Felipe Dias and Vadim Kutsyi, who will also be joining the organization. in action on June 4.

BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here, the organization’s first venture on Belarusian soil, will take place in partnership with Rukh Sports Management and is spearheaded by a lightweight clash between Brazil’s own Lucas “Mineiro” Martins and the star rising German Marcel Grabinski.