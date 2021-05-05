Belarusian star Denis Maher switches opponents and faces Fernando González at BRAVE CF 51

MINSK, Belarus. BRAVE Combat Federation just announced that Giannis Bachar from Greece has pulled out of his three-round super welterweight bout against the local hero Denis Maher in the co-main fight of BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here.

The historic billboard will take place at the Falcon Club Arena generation in Minsk, Belarus, on June 4. Instead of Bachar there is the Swede Fernando Gonzalez, a submission specialist who owns a 9-2 professional record with five wins per completion, and hails from the world-renowned AllStars Training Center, where he trains with a handful of outstanding athletes, including Alexander “The Mauler” Gustafsson, Ilir Latify and former Brave CF star Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev.

Gonzalez will face Denis Maher, an undefeated prospect from Belarus who is on a perfect 7-0 streak with four wins by submission and two by knockout.

The Minsk-based phenomenon is coming off a spectacular 2020, making quick work of his first assignment last year courtesy of a first-round submission and then following up with another second-round TKO win.

Maher and Gonzalez are the latest additions to the organization’s talented super welterweight division that was recently bolstered by the signings of Axel Sola, Kamal Magomedov, Andreas Stahl, Nursulton Ruziboev, Luis Felipe Dias and Vadim Kutsyi, who will also be in action on June 4.

BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here, the organization’s first venture on Belarusian soil, will be carried out in partnership with Rukh Sports Management and is headed by a lightweight clash between the Brazilian himself Lucas «Mineiro» Martins and the German rising star Marcel Grabinski.