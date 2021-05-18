Belarusian star Denis Maher now meets Rinat Sagyntay at BRAVE CF 51 co-main event

SEEF DISTRICT._ The epic BRAVE CF 51: The Future is Here has a new co-feature event. Fernando González has been forced to withdraw from his lawsuit against Denis Maher due to an undisclosed injury.

BRAVE CF officials acted quickly and confirmed that the undefeated Rinat sagyntay He will step up for Gonzalez and face local hero Maher in Minsk, Belarus.

With a perfect professional record of nine wins and no losses, Rinat sagyntay He is one of the most accomplished Kazakh fighters today, having dominated the local MMA scene at the age of 24.

The Shymkent native is a finisher by nature, with all of his professional victories by knockout or submission.

On the other side of the cage, Denis Maher is one of the most prominent Belarusian athletes, and he has finally earned his way to the international circuit, putting on the most important fight of his professional career in front of his home crowd.

With a professional record of seven wins and no losses, with a single decision, Maher will have a true “battle of the undefeated” against Sagyntay and only one of them will leave the BRAVE CF Arena with his record still intact.

BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here will take place on June 4 in Minsk, Belarus, the 22nd nation to host a BRAVE Combat Federation undercard.

The night will be headlined by the lightweight fight between the former world champion Lucas “Mineiro” Martins and Marcel Grabinski and is carried out in association with Rukh Sport Management.

The show will host some of the top international stars descending on Belarus to take on the best martial artists in the country.