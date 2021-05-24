Belarusian President forces a flight diversion simulating a bomb threat to arrest a journalist

The Belarusian authorities arrested this Sunday the journalist critical of the Roman Protasevich regime, after the country’s president, Alexandr Lukashenko, diverted a flight to Minsk airport commercial of the Ryanair airline flying from Athens to Vilnius, in an incident that has drawn immediate criticism from the international community.

The crew of Ryanair flight FR4978 “was notified by the Belarusian air traffic control service of a potential security threat on board and was instructed to divert [el avión] to the nearest airport, Minsk, “the airline said in a statement posted on Twitter.

In the Telegram channel associated with the press service of the Belarusian regime it was explained that the president was “immediately informed” of the “threat” and “gave the unconditional order to go around the plane and receive it “at Minsk airport.

According to this source, the commander-in-chief also gave instructions for a MiG-29 fighter “will escort the passenger plane.”

Once landed at the airport, the Belarusian special services they found no explosive device on the plane.

Detained at the airport

Passengers were forced to undergo a new control at the airport, at which point opposition journalist Roman Protasevich was detained, as confirmed by the Interior Ministry.

According to the opponent and former Minister of Culture Pavel Latushko, two Belarusians and four Russians did not continue the trip to Vilnius when the airline was finally allowed. resuming the flight after seven hours on Belarusian soil.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expressed on Twitter its “deep concern about the apparently hard landing “ of the flight, something that could violate the rules of the Chicago Convention.

The journalist, who he was traveling with his girlfriend, who could also be detained, According to the human rights NGO Vesná, he was the director and one of the founders of the Telegram channels Nexta and Nexta Live, based in Poland, and more than 1.2 million followers.

In search and capture for “extremist”

Protasevich, whose media was the main source of information during the first weeks of anti-government protests after the fraudulent presidential elections of August 2020, and that I lived in exile in Lithuania, he was in search and capture.

Nexta was branded as “extremist” in October last year and its two founders were charged with organizing riots and “instigate social hatred”.

In addition, the Belarusian KGB put them on a list of people involved in “terrorism”, crimes for which can be sentenced to 15 years in prison or even the death penalty, according to the opposition.

“He faces the death penalty”

“The regime forced a plane to land to arrest Roman Protasevich. He faces the death penalty in Belarus,” Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, an opposition leader in exile, said on Twitter.

Other passengers noted that Protasevich himself said shortly before being arrested that “here I face the death penalty.”

The journalist also told a friend before getting on the plane that he had noticed that in Athens a man was following him at the airport that he spoke Russian and that he had tried to take photos from behind his documents when he was boarding.

International outrage

The arrest of the critic of the Lukashenko regime and the diversion of the plane were harshly criticized by several European capitals and NATO, as well as by the Belarusian opposition, who demanded a strong response from European partners.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda demanded Protasevich’s immediate release, while German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted that this incident “cannot be left without clear consequences by the European Union (EU).

Shortly after, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that the “unprecedented incident” It will be discussed at the extraordinary European summit, scheduled for this Monday and Tuesday, and that “will not be without consequences.”

Very concerned regarding reports of a forced landing of #Ryanair flight in Minsk. We call on Belarus authorities to immediately release the flight and all its passengers. An #ICAO investigation of the incident will be essential. – Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 23, 2021

“Any violation of international air transport regulations must have consequences,” tweeted the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, who considered the incident of “absolutely unacceptable”.

The outrageous and illegal behavior of the regime in Belarus will have consequences. Those responsible for the #Ryanair hijacking must be sanctioned. Journalist Roman Protasevich must be released immediately. EUCO will discuss tomorrow action to take. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 23, 2021

Also the high representative for EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, described as “totally inadmissible” the incident and held the Government of Belarus responsible “for the safety of all passengers.”

Closely following developments around today’s @Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, which was forced to land in Minsk over an alleged security threat. This is totally inadmissible. (1/2) – Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 23, 2021

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter that it was a “serious and dangerous incident that requires an international investigation. “

Closely monitoring forcible landing in #Belarus of flight to Vilnius & reported detention of opposition figure Roman Protasevich. This is a serious & dangerous incident which requires international investigation. Belarus must ensure safe return of crew & all passengers. – Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) May 23, 2021

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, demanded for his part the “immediate release” by Protasevic and condemned “roundly” the forced diversion to Minsk of the plane that took him to Lithuania. Blinken added that the US government is coordinating on this issue with its allies, including officials from the European Union, Greece and Lithuania.