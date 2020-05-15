Guinean striker Momo Yansane asked for the suspension of the Belarusian League after announcing that several members of his team suffer from the coronavirus.

05/15/2020 at 19:19

CEST

SPORT.es

Yansane, who is a member of Isloch, asked that the only European competition that is at stake be stopped and that this weekend it reaches the ninth day or, at least, that his team be quarantined.

“I inform you that several members of our club are ill with COVID-19. I wish you good health. I want sanitary measures, including quarantine, for several days before any continuity. God help“the African attacker said on his twitter account.

Coronavirus cases have already appeared in various clubs in the Belarusian League. According to local media, a footballer and a member of the Energetik coaching staff are infected.

Further, The Belarusian Football Federation suspended the match on Friday between FC Minsk and Neman Grodno because one of the players on the local squad shows symptoms of COVID-19, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the entity.

Therefore, Minsk, twelfth ranked in the league, has had to cancel team training.

However, there has been no response from the Belarus Federation to Yansane’s request. In fact, his team, Isloch, plays next Sunday with Dinamo Minsk in their commitment of the ninth day

Belarus, which has nearly 27,000 coronavirus cases and 151 deaths, decided to start the league in March despite the pandemic and, to this day, it is the only tournament on the continent still underway.

