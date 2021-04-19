Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, Nadal’s first rival in Barcelona

04/19/2021

On at 20:33 CEST

EFE

Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, from the previous phase and number 111 in the world ranking, will be the first rival of Spanish Rafael Nadal at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, which takes place this week at the RCT Barcelona-1899 facilities.

Ivashka, 27, won the prize of playing this Wednesday on center court against the eleven-time champion of the tournament and third racket in the world by defeating the Dutchman in the first round Tallon griekspoor. He did it in just 57 minutes, 6-3 and 6-1, against a rival who, like him, came from the previous phase.

This will be the first time that Nadal will face Ivashka, who plays this tournament for the second time in his career: he did it also in 2018, when he lost in the first round to French Guilles Simon).