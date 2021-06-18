Belarus Women’s Eurobasket 2021: Schedule and where to watch on TV

06/17/2021 at 6:32 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Within hours, Spain and Belarus will debut in the women’s Eurobasket 2021, before which the team of Lucas Mondelo is shaping up to be the favorite to win the contest.

In this sense, the national team is, directly, a candidate to win the tournament, being that are the defending champions of two consecutive titles: that of 2017 and that of 2019. Even in the 2015 and 2013 editions, the combined obtained the third and the first place, respectively, so being the figures of three of the last four editions is, without a doubt, a very positive cabal for this year.

On the other hand, the Belarusian team does not have such a positive recent record since, in the last couple of editions, has been among the last places of the competition. Actually, have not been on a podium at the European Women’s Basketball Championship since 2007 -year in which they were in third place-, so it will be an extremely arduous match for the team.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE ON TV THE SPAIN – BELARUS OF THE EUROBASKET 2021

Spain and Belarus of the women’s Eurobasket 2021 will take place today, Thursday June 17, at 9:00 p.m. and can be enjoyed in Spain through Teledeporte.