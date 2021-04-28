Belarus’ undefeated hero Denis Maher takes on Giannis Bachar in BRAVE CF 51 co-main event

MINSK, BELARUS._ BRAVE CF 51, the event that marks the debut of the truly global promotion in Belarus, has its co-main event of the night.

Greek Giannis Bachar will welcome Belarusian hero Denis Maher in a three-round super welterweight bout.

One of the most prominent rising stars on the European MMA scene, Giannis Bachar caught the world’s attention after defeating Tahar “Fast Hands” Hadbi in the BRAVE CF 39 main event.

With a professional record of six wins and just two losses, Bachar was born in Greece but fights in Stockholm, Sweden, where he trains at the Allstars Training Center alongside players like Alexander Gustafsson, Ilir Latifi and Khamzat Chimaev.

Denis Maher is considered one of the best kept secrets of Belarus MMA. Well, that is so far, at least.

After shining nationally and building a strong fan record, Maher caught the attention of the BRAVE Combat Federation scouting team and joined the world’s fastest growing MMA promotion.

With a perfect professional record of seven wins and no losses, Maher is the former Belarusian middleweight champion and comes preceded by a good reputation for his level of grappling as well as other combat sports.

BRAVE CF 51: The Future is Here will take place on June 4 in Minsk, Belarus, which will become the 22nd country to host a BRAVE Combat Federation undercard.

Fight night will be headlined by a lightweight clash between former world champion Lucas ‘Mineiro’ Martins and German-Moroccan star Marcel Grabinski.