Belarus claims that Hamas reported a bomb on the plane carrying the arrested journalist

The Belarusian regime tries to justify why it landed a commercial plane going from one EU country to another EU country to arrest a journalist critical of President Lukashenko. And for the moment he does so with bizarre explanations that there is no where to go: he maintains that Hamas sent an email saying that there was a bomb on board the aircraft and that is why it had to be urgently reviewed. The hallucinated Palestinian militia denies it. There was no trace of explosive on the plane that, by chance, was one of the biggest local dissidents.

The Minsk authorities have published a transcript of the conversation between an air traffic controller at the capital’s airport and a pilot of the Ryanair plane, before the plane was forcibly diverted. “We have information from the security services that they have a bomb on board that could detonate over Vilna,” says the controller, recommending that the plane land in his country for “security reasons”, according to the text published on the website of the aviation department of the Belarusian Ministry of Transport, picked up by the Sputnik news agency.

Next, the pilot asks what is the source of the bomb warning, to which the controller replies that an email, received by the airport security service. In the same way, he tells you that other airports have received the same mail.

“It is our recommendation”

In this context, the pilot is interested in who gives the recommendation to send the plane to Minsk, if the airline, the departure airport -Athens, Greece- or the arrival airport -Vilnius, Lithuania-. The controller responds that “it is our recommendation.” Then …

