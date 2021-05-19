Belarra signs actress María Botto and former athlete Roberto Sotomayor for their candidacy to lead Podemos

Actress María Botto. (Photo: Europa Press)

The actress María Botto and the former athlete Roberto Sotomayor will make the leap into politics and will be part of the candidacy of the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, to lead Podemos in the face of the fourth Citizen Assembly, which will elect the new state leadership of the training.

Belarra will also include in its list for the new state Citizen Council of Podemos the activists Alejandra Jacinto and Serigne Mbaye, who were recently elected deputies in the Madrid Assembly and accompanied the outgoing Secretary General, Pablo Iglesias, in his candidacy for the Madrid elections May 4.

As explained by sources close to the candidacy, Botto and Sotomayor are the main novelties of a list that Belarra draws up for this new stage in Podemos. With this, it launches a message of opening the training to civil society.

The main candidate for the general secretary of the purple party will present all the members of her candidacy this Saturday in the city of Valencia, in what will be the start of her campaign for Vistalegre IV, which will conclude on June 13.

María Botto: “I support Ione for her honesty”

These sources have highlighted the “wide experience” in theater, film and television of María Botto, who has participated in films such as ‘Soldados de Salamina’, directed by David Trueba, and which earned her a nomination for the 2003 Goya Awards at the category of best supporting female performer.

She has also acted in ‘Celos’, by Vicente Aranda, for which she was nominated in 1999 for the Goya for Best New Actress and for which she won the Best New Actress Award at the Toulouse Film Festival that same year. In turn, it has played a role …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.