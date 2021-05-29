Belarra proposes exempting from resignation to positions of Podemos convicted in a “context of judicial harassment”

The candidacy to lead Podemos that is championed by the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, proposes for the future ethical code of training the possibility of exempting party members from the commitment to resign from public office or internal in case of conviction or prosecution, if they occur in the context of a “context of judicial harassment with political intentions”.

Also the option of evaluating what is popularly known as ‘lawfare’ is contemplated (English term that refers to the ‘legal war’ for political purposes) in relation to the postulate of dispensing with the judicial assessment. This is reflected in the candidacy of Belarra, under the slogan ‘Grow’, in its ‘ethical document’, which describes the precepts that party members must comply with, presented to the fourth Citizen Assembly of Podemos and which will be submitted for debate before the foundations of training.

Like the code approved in Vistalegre III, the minister’s candidacy transfers the commitment to resign “from public office, internal position or any candidacy for said positions, in the event of being prosecuted or convicted of misdemeanors or crimes which will be determined in the regulations that, for this purpose, will be published by the Rights and Guarantees Commission “.

In any case, the ethical proposal specifies that this regulation will include “always the crimes of corruption, economic crimes, sexual harassment, sexist violence, pedophilia and child abuse, as well as crimes against the rights of workers, ecological and urban rights “.

This obligation, as detailed in the document that is submitted to the membership for consideration, must be applied “in compliance with current legislation while it is trying to modify from the corresponding legislative and with the necessary qualifications when there is a context of judicial harassment with political intentions (lawfare) and far from the law “.

This possibility also opens up to maintain the aforementioned

This reference to the exception of a possible case of “judicial harassment”, which until now does not appear in the current code of ethics, is also included before the commitment for the members of the party to renounce “any legal or material privilege derived directly from their condition and the acceptance of any figure of judicial assessment”.

This Friday the Supreme Court decided open an oral trial to deputy Alberto Rodríguez for alleged crimes of attack on agents of the authority and slight injuries to a policeman during a protest in La Laguna (Tenerife) in 2014. In this regard, sources from the purple formation alluded to the fact that the cause was a “clear setup” and that he would sit on the bench “without a single evidence “against him. A position that was also moved by the spokesman for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique, for whom this procedure was based on a “false accusation.”

In the purple formation too were critical of the judgment of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) that condemned the state co-spokesperson and deputy in the Madrid Assembly, Isa Serra, to 19 months in prison, by determining that he participated in the altercations that occurred in the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapiés during an eviction that took place on January 31, 2014.

Precisely the Supreme Court held on May 18 a public hearing public hearing to address the appeal for cassation presented by Serra and on which he has to pronounce. Recently, the co-founder of Podemos and political scientist, Juan Carlos Monedero, framed his accusation in the so-called Neurona case to the “legal war” against Podemos. And it is that in the party already it was argued that this cause supposed a “prospective investigation”.