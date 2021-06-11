Belal Muhammad rules out an easy match against Demian Maia at UFC 263

Just days to face Demian Maia At UFC 263, Belal Muhammad showed respect for the great challenge he will face. The American praised his rival and affirmed that he does not expect an easy fight against the Brazilian.

The statements were made on the media day of the event this Saturday.

“I’m going to have to put him to sleep for me to win that fight. He’s not one of those guys who breaks easily. He has five round fights with some of the best fighters in the world. I will remind everyone that he is a great fighter ”, He said Muhammad.

Despite Maia revealed that his bout this Saturday could be the last of his career. Muhammad he does not expect an easy fight for that reason.

“Demian is still dangerous and is a legend respected by all fighters. Beating a guy like that before he retires would be great. People say, “He is 42 years old and at the end of his career.” He won three of his last four fights, so he is still dangerous “, the American concluded.

In position twelve in the welterweight rankings. Belal look for another victory to enter the Top 10 of the division. In his last five fights, he won four and one fight that ended in “No Answer”. His current record is 18-3.

