Belal Muhammad reacts to the Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

An accidental eye sting ruined the Leon Edwards (18-3-1) vs. Belal Muhammad (18-3) last month. That is why it was expected that a rematch would be confirmed soon for the next few weeks. However, it was recently made official that “Rocky” will face Nate Diaz (20-12) on May 15 at UFC 262.

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Díaz, what does Belal Muhammad say?

In a post on Twitter, “Remember the Name” indicates that it will be ready to replace one of the two In case they are injured before the fight:

«I’ll be ready«.

Belal Muhammad too received good words from journalist Damon Martin:

– One person I feel bad for in this situation is Belal Muhammad. Hopefully the UFC will reward him with a high-ranking opponent for his next fight.. There are definitely options for him.

– Thanks, Damon. I will be waiting for a call.

It will be seen what happens so much with Muhammad, with your next opponent, or if you eventually have to enter the aforementioned match, such as with Edwards vs. Diaz, a five-round PPV co-star that will feature the fight for the vacant UFC Lightweight World Championship: Michael Chandler (21–5) vs. Charles Oliveira (29–8).