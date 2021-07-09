Beko HygieneShield: washer-dryer that kills coronavirus with extra hot air circulation

This innovative appliance is part of a range of up to seven products that use heat, steam and ultraviolet light that kill more than 99% of bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus.

Beko has launched the HTV 8736 XSHTR washer-dryer in Spain, which incorporates advanced technology that eliminates more than 99% of bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus. This innovative model is part of the HygieneShield range, made up of seven household appliances that incorporate unique disinfection programs on the market.

Refresh program

The new Beko washer-dryer features the Hygiene Theraphy cooling program: a 1-hour cooling program, which disinfects clothes with the help of the extra circulation of hot air. Extra heat and ventilation are added to maintain the high temperatures necessary to sanitize all types of cotton and / or synthetic garments with labels suitable for drying. This smart program maintains the temperature of 2kg of laundry for 30 minutes at 60º C without using water or detergent, minimizing damage to the clothes.

Purifying power

The HygieneShield washer-dryer has been designed under the inspiration of the purifying power of the sun’s heat that guarantees disinfection through the circulation of hot air. The company has carried out rigorous research worldwide to understand the current needs of consumers and develop, in this way, products that meet these characteristics. In addition, Beko has certified the new HygieneShield range with the prestigious Airmid laboratory that validates the maximum efficiency of the technology. In parallel, Beko has carried out a study in Spain on how consumer habits at home have changed as a result of the pandemic. The objective of this innovative range is to respond to these needs through effective solutions, with full disinfection guarantees, and thus improve the home experience. And, according to this study, 48.7% of Spaniards admit to having changed their cleaning habits at home since the beginning of the pandemic and, specifically, they assure that they now apply new hygiene measures and keep the house cleaner. . In addition, 4 out of 10 Spaniards affirm that they now dedicate more time to cleaning and hygiene at home. Tasks that 46.3% of those surveyed think are much more important than before COVID-19.

