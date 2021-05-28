“Being world champions does not pressure us”

05/28/2021 at 7:57 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Bayern winger, Kingsley Coman, has assured that the Deschamps team wants to do a good job in the Eurocup and does not feel the pressure of being world champion: “Being world champion doesn’t pressure us. We all play for big clubs and I don’t think it’s negative pressure.”.

French, who has a contract with the Bavarian club until 2023, recognized that the team has the best attack in European football: “I think we have the best attack in Europe and the world. It will be a pleasure to play with this team. Beyond the attack, when we take each line, we have very good players.”.

Important with Hansi Flick in Germany and despite the level that is in the offensive plot of Deschamps, the attacker is ambitious and hopes to be in the starting XI on the day of his debut against Germany: “Yes, obviously, I hope to start. But we will accept the decisions that the coach will make.”.

Consolidated in the Bundesliga

Coman has entered the squad of Didier Deschamps to face the European Championship after a great season in the Bundesliga. At the command of Hansi Flick, the winger was champion of the regular tournament in his fourth season in Germany. Has contested a total of 39 meetings between all competitions and has scored a total of 8 goals and has distributed 15 assists.

The Gaul, a priori, he will have to wait for his chance from the bench with the presence of Benzema, Mbappé and Griezmann in the Gallic attack. Deschamps has also summoned Dembélé, Giroud, Ben Yedder and Thuram as offensive referents, in addition to Lemar.