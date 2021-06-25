“Being with the National Team is a dream, scoring an even more goal”

Aymeric Laporte assured that he is living “a dream” by playing Euro 2020 with the Spanish team. He thanked the affection with which he was received by the rest of the internationals on his first call, and celebrated his first scorer, against Slovakia, with a celebration of a dance called tecktonic.

“It has been spectacular, everyone has received me very well, I am very happy about it. I have met fantastic people and I am enjoying it like a small child, “he acknowledged to the Federation’s media.

“Being here is a dream, scoring an even more goal, it is impressive to be able to participate in the team’s victories and I am very happy. I hope many more will come,” he said.

Laporte made his debut as a scorer by signing the second goal of the Spanish team’s biggest win in a final phase of a major tournament, against Slovakia (5-0). He dedicated the goal to his partner and performed a special movement with the arms of a dance that he wants to be his hallmark.

“I do a dance that is my personal brand. He dedicated the goal to my girlfriend and the celebration is a part of a personal dance, it’s called tecktonic and I used to dance it. It is a step that I like and it is my brand, “he explained.