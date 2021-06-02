Being slim does not mean having good cardiovascular health: the 5 foods to avoid a “fatty heart”



The quality of the diet and physical activity are fundamental measures in preventing the accumulation of fat in the arteries.

Photo: Image by suju-foto on Pixabay / Pixabay

It is well known that body weight is directly related to health, not in vain having a healthy weight is one of the main measures in the prevention of chronic diseases. Based on this, it is quite normal to assume that only overweight people have to worry about the impact of a fatty heart, the reality is that thin people can also be prone to this life-threatening condition. It is a condition related to cardiovascular health, which occurs with the accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries or atherosclerosis is a condition that usually damage blood vessels and the heart. By causing a narrowing or blockage of the blood vessels, it can increase the risk of heart attack, chest pain (angina pectoris), or stroke.

In fact, there is new research published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology, in which it was found that the excess pericardial fat that surrounds the heart increases the risk of heart failure and a higher incidence was found in women than in men. The truth is that regardless of how much a person weighs, it can be the cause of cardiovascular conditions. However, this study found that being obese doubles the risk of heart failure. In addition, according to the study author, Dr. Satish Kenchaiah, associate professor of medicine and cardiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, they found that having excess pericardial fat also increases the risk associated with indicators of most popular obesity: body mass index and waist circumference.

The reason? The fatty tissue around the heart can be particularly dangerous for heart health, so being thin does not equate to a healthy heart. Having a healthy body weight does not necessarily protect people against the accumulation of fat around the heart or the damage associated with it, the study reported. The study was supported by 6,785 participants, divided almost evenly between women and men. Of the lean study participants, defined by the study as having a body mass index (BMI) of less than 25, 10% had a large amount of pericardial fat. That number jumped to 29% for overweight people, those with a BMI between 25 and less than 30, and to 55% for the group considered obese, or participants with a BMI equal to or greater than 30. Among the main conclusions they highlighted that Regardless of body weight, the greater the amount of pericardial fat present, the greater the risk of heart failure, the study found.

With what foods to reduce the possibility of a fatty heart?

One of the main recommendations of the experts is based on following a healthy diet and physical activity, they are two measures simply fundamental to control excess pericardial fat. Therefore eating habits can help prevent it from developing in the first place, based on this it is important eat a heart-healthy diet focus on fruits and vegetables, high-fiber whole grains, shellfish, nuts, legumes, and seeds, as well as eating a few meatless meals per week and incorporating omega-3-rich seafood into at least two meals per week. Here is the list of the 5 best foods, recommended by the Spanish Heart Foundation to protect heart health and reduce the risk of fat accumulation.

1. Walnuts

They are probably the ‘stellar’ food group for preventing and reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems. Among its main qualities are its high content of Omega-3 fatty acids, which protect the heart and help to free the arteries of fat.

2. Broccoli

In general, cruciferous and green leafy vegetables are highly recommended to benefit heart health. Specifically, broccoli stands out for its immense nutritional power, which shines for its high content of folic acid, zinc, iron, calcium, vitamin K and powerful antioxidants. It is low in calories and its properties are related to great benefits in reducing the risk of vascular accidents.

3. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate, that is to say, pure, is characterized by its high content of antioxidants that protect health, especially that of the heart. Help to restore the flexibility of the arteries and prevents leukocytes from sticking to blood vessel walls.

4. Strawberries

Strawberries are not only delicious, attractive and highly enjoyable, they are considered one of the most nutritious and powerful fruits. Draws attention its flavonoid content, which help to dilate the arteries, protect the endothelium (the inner layer of blood vessels) and control blood pressure The best? They are the most versatile.

5. Green tea

Green tea is considered the healthiest drink on the planet, it is a nutritional and medicinal treasure that has been part of traditional medicine for many years. One of its greatest qualities is related to its high content of antioxidants that fight free radicals and protect us from chronic diseases, including those of the cardiovascular type. There are scientific references that prove the benefits of drinking one or two cups of green tea a day, to prevent cardiovascular diseases, thanks to its benefits for decrease high levels of fat in the blood.

