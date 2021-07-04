“Being second has not been a bad afternoon”

Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), who finished second this Sunday on Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth in the Formula One World Championship, declared at the Spielberg circuit that “personally, finishing second”, a better place than a week ago in this same scenario, is “a not so bad afternoon”

“For me, personally, being second is improving a position compared to last week, so, considering that I started fifth, it was not a bad afternoon,” said Bottas, born 31 years ago in Nastola, who is fifth in the World Cup, with 92 points, ninety less than the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), winner this Sunday in Austria.

“As a team I think we have added some decent points, if we take into account the difference we have compared to the Red Bull in terms of pure pace,” said the Nordic.

“It’s nice for me to be on the podium again, in second place and I think we really optimized everything we could today,” Bottas said.

“The tires held up quite well today, which was still a surprise,” the Finn said after Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring, where he celebrated two of his nine F1 wins.

“Now there are two weeks of hard work left before Silverstone, where I am happy that we once again have the stands full of fans; and where I hope we can regain our race pace to try to fight a good fight there again,” Bottas said Sunday after finishing second at the Spielberg circuit in the Austrian Grand Prix.