Being poor also influences the health of your brain

Back in the distant 1967 the musical group “Cristina y los Stop” achieved great popularity with their song “Three things are in life: health, money and love.” Several decades later, science has shown us that the first two are closely related and that if you have money, you are more likely to be healthy too.

In 2013, all the specialized media featured on their covers and headlines a scientific article of great interest on this idea, entitled “Your zip code is more important to your health than your genetic code.” The work was signed by the Spanish Rafael Cofiño, Head of the Health Evaluation Service at the Asturias Ministry of Health, and included premonitory phrases such as “the appearance, evolution, prognosis and outcome of many of the episodes that you attend every day they have to do with the living conditions of those people. That is, with the place where they reside, how they live, how they work or how they relate. Your zip code influences your health more than your genetic code. You also sense that it is difficult to make certain healthy decisions in unhealthy environments and ‘zip codes’ ”. This intuition that following a healthy lifestyle is more difficult in poor environments, developed widely in the following years with a large number of studies that confirmed Cofiño’s idea: the neighborhood where you live is a fairly accurate indicator of problems health, or what is the same, being poor also impoverishes your health.

The most recent advance in this field was published just two days ago in the Neurology Magazine and it is a cohort study that associates living in poor neighborhoods with greater cognitive impairment… finally, the zip code also influences your brain.

Broadly speaking, and explained in a simple way, a cohort study consists of comparing the frequency of occurrence of a certain event between two groups, one of which is exposed to a factor that is not present in the other group. In this case, the researchers used 601 people from Wisconsin residents from two previous studies and followed their progress for ten years. The participants had an average age of 59 years and, according to cognitive tests and MRIs performed, they had no cognitive or memory problems at the beginning of the study, although 69% had a family history of dementia.

In addition to the initial MRI, the participants underwent additional scans and tests every three to five years. With each scan, the researchers also measured brain volume in areas of the brain related to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. The participants were divided as follows: 19 participants were residents of the state’s poorest neighborhoods, while the rest, 582 volunteers, lived in neighborhoods with a higher per capita income.

In the first tests there were no significant differences in the volume of the brain or in the cognitive abilities of people who lived in the most deprived neighborhoods and those in other locations, but at the end of the study, the researchers found “brain shrinkage in areas of the brain associated with dementia in people from the poorer neighborhoods, while there was no shrinkage in the other group”. Not only that, the researchers also found a higher rate of decline in tests that measure the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The conclusions of the study are remarkable and affirm that “living in the most deprived neighborhoods is associated with accelerated degeneration in brain regions characteristic of Alzheimer’s and greater cognitive decline”.

The study has several limitations, such as the small number of participants from the most disadvantaged neighborhoods or a very small geographic setting (Wisconsin), for which the authors themselves recommend larger and diverse studies to confirm their results.

