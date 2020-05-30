Saturday May 30, 2020

The Kansas City midfielder recalled his 10 years with the national team where he took advantage of reviewing his best moments since being called up; such as the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the obtaining of the 2015 Copa América, where he played in the semifinals against Peru.

“I was very happy, very excited. I touched two or three balls and did not lose any. Immediately the trip to Concepción comes, the sparring teams were substitutes for the second match and there I had to enter at halftime. I played 45 minutes. It was an unforgettable night ”, mentioned the flyer in an interview with the official website of La Roja.

In addition, the one trained at the Catholic University recalled the World Cup in Brazil. “2014 was the opposite, because I had to fulfill a dream, to be able to join the La Roja team. I participated in the four matches of Brazil 2014 and it was an enormous joy as a player, a very great sporting achievement. Being part of this group is something I will never forget. The experience of having played a World Cup is unforgettable »he added.

About the 2015 Copa América, the left-hander stressed that “5 years have passed and I am still excited. I feel privileged to have been in the first title in the history of the National Team and to be part of that group of 23 players. I am grateful. I had to play little in that tournament, but I am very happy to have been able to contribute with my grain of sand in the semifinal. The greatest pride is being there and being part of that group that marked an important era. “

Finally, Pipe did not hide his happiness for defending the team. «It is a tremendous joy to wear the shirt, to play for Chile. It is an experience that has made me grow as a person. There are things that are lived only in the Selection. I am very proud to always wear the Chile jersey and 10 years after I debuted I am immensely happy, they have been very positive years, “he concluded.