Being over doing: back-to-school planning

The national epidemiological traffic light is moving further and further from red and closer to green, so mental challenges lie ahead when the “better stay at home” style is definitely left behind. One of them is the return of the children to face-to-face classes.

Two experts interviewed by Tec Review They agree that the concise transmission of the many sanitary rules such as wearing masks, washing hands constantly and keeping a healthy distance is not enough for the little ones, since above all they conceive the world in a genuine way, beyond imposed codes of conduct.

This may sound strange to adults, because due to their social and work dynamics, they usually focus their lives more in the sense of following rules, to gain acceptance from people around them or to keep a job. Children are not like that.

First being and then doing

In this way, Roselynn González Pasten, a Gestalt certified humanistic psychotherapist, says that although there is no single formula to virtuously assume the imminent return to face-to-face classes, the pandemic, by itself, has given the lesson and the line to follow in this case.

“This pandemic has taught us to be more in being than in doing. It has taught us to observe children more in their emotions, “he says.

This has happened due to the fact that many parents have had to live more with their children at home, due to the health recommendations not to go out a lot due to the danger of being infected by SARS-CoV-2.

So, according to González Pasten, it is necessary to follow that line so that, now that the little ones return to school, the parents not only give them orders about what to do in the sense of wearing masks, constantly washing their hands and others, but also favor explanatory dialogue based on the observation that they have made of their children in recent months.

Fake news in the classroom

“The human being needs explanations and not only adults, but also children. Now that they are facing this change, they will begin to interact again with their peers, who will bring different ideas regarding the pandemic and all this based on what each child experiences in their own environment. Then, It is important to explain to the children that they are going to face these comments: some will be true and others will not”, This psychotherapist talks.

In addition, in the school there will be new norms of behavior derived from the health contingency, and this must also be explained to the children by the parents, because it is not convenient that the explanation only come from the school side, according to González.

“You have to explain to the children that they are going to find different points of view from other children and even from teachers regarding Covid-19, there will be many comments with fears and anxieties, so here the explanation that parents give their children ”, says this specialist in mental health.

In these explanations made more from the perspective of being than of doing, it is essential that parents do not transmit excessive concern that makes the children feel too pressured.

“When there is an explanation involved, children process better the new rules, but this without transmitting fear. You have to tell them why they have to take measures (like washing their hands constantly) not from the alarm, not tell them because if you don’t you will infect me and I will get sick, no. Then we would be putting a responsibility on children that is not theirs, ”says González.

She insists that parents should not lose the compass of being, only then can they really give the best indications, based on the recognition of the physical and mental state of the little ones.

“You have to observe if the children sleep or not, if they have dark circles or not, if their eyes are watery. This gives us more information to be more in being than in doing ”.

Communication to open the heart

Marcos Vinicio Vicuña González, leader of Welfare and Counseling of the Western Region, of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, agrees with González Pasten, in the sense that communication between parents and children is key to getting out well in this change of routines that is coming.

“It will represent a challenge for the students, it will be a challenge according to the environment, but also for the families. So one of the most important elements that the parents must take care of it is communication; that is, open conversations so that their children can express what their concerns are, what their thoughts are and even their fantasies in relation to this return to face-to-face classes ”, affirms this director of Tec.

Vicuña González recalls that staying at home was caused by a health threat, so this, per se, increases levels of stress and anxiety when returning to school, because even when there is a lot of information about it, it always remains latent. some uncertainty as to whether or not there will be infections.

“Unfortunately, some of the students have also experienced the loss of someone close as a result of precisely this situation. So, even more so, communication will be very important so that the boys can express exactly what their ideas are about what could happen in this return to school ”.

This specialist specifies that, in case the parents are not able to control their own fears, it is convenient that they approach a mental health professional to be able to get ahead and not affect their children.

“Because many times the fears that children have are those that their parents instill in them,” concludes Vicuña.

The keys to planning back to school

Communication between parents and children Talk about children’s feelings and emotions about going back to school Give explanations of why protection measures should be taken (such as hand washing and the use of face masks) Do not convey concern Also let children know that can be faced with diverse opinions in the classroom