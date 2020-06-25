The return of tennis is in danger after the positives of Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki after playing the Adria Tour. The tournament, which did not comply with any of the security protocols recommended by the coronavirus, has generated much controversy. Toni Nadal He spoke about it in an interview with ESPN, where he regretted what happened but acknowledges that « It is a step backwards in the process of normalizing the circuit. »

It was a shame. It was a good initiative to do a little movement in tennis which I think was going well but in the end there was a coronavirus problem that was not good for tennis or for Djokovic and the players. In a situation of so much trouble and more if you are a number one like Djokovic … It would have been better if they had all gone with a little more care overall. In Serbia the measures are not as strict as in other countries and they have acted in this way. It is a mistake that anyone can make, Djokovic has already apologized for the mistake. It is a step backwards in the process of normalization of the circuit », says Uncle Toni.

The positives for coronavirus of the four players who participated in the tournament organized by the world number one was not the only topic to be discussed. During the interview they also asked him about the score on the ATP circuit with the new calendar, something that Toni does not like very much because it hurts some players like Nadal or Djokovic: «It seems good to me that there are many tournaments but they should do something with the score because in the end you play every week and it’s complicated, it is difficult to play in one month US Open, Rome, Madrid and Paris and it is almost unfeasible ».

«I spoke to Rafael and he was hesitating. He told me what they had done with the calendar and I find it a little ugly what the ATP guys have done. Seems to me a unaffordable calendar for older people: for Djokovic, for Rafael, for Federer… to play every week. A young tennis player can, but if you think about Djokovic, Rafael and Federer have helped tennis for many years, « he concluded.