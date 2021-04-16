Being infected with covid-19 does not guarantee young people total immunity to reinfection, according to a study

The contagion of coronavirus offers some protection to the young population, but does not guarantee complete immunity against reinfection, according to a study published Thursday in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

The research – based on data from more than 3,000 healthy members of the United States Marine Corps, most of whom were men between the ages of 18 and 20 – concludes that, although antibodies develop after overcoming COVID-19, it is advisable to receive the vaccine to stimulate the immune response and avoid reinfections.

For the study, developed between May and November 2020, the recruits completed a four-week quarantine before returning to training, underwent tests to detect antibodies and infections and they filled out a questionnaire on symptoms of covid-19, among other medical data.

According to the “observational” research, 19 young people (10%) of 189 who had already overcome covid-19 they got infected again, While in the group of those who had not contracted the virus, made up of 2,247 participants, 1,079 were subsequently infected, almost half.

The authors found that people who had never been infected with coronavirus had up to five times more risk of being infected than those who had already passed the disease, although the latter were not completely immune.

Ability to transmit the virus

The scientists explain that the reinfected youngsters had fewer antibodies than the participants who had not contracted the virus again and his viral load was “only” ten times lower than those recruits who had been infected for the first time.

According to the authors, this means that some reinfected people can transmit the virus, Although it is a conclusion that, they warn, requires more research to be confirmed.

Given these data, scientists encourage young people to accept get immunized when your turn comes to ensure their protection against covid, even if they have had the disease before.

“As vaccination campaigns continue to gain momentum, it is important to remember that despite previous covid-19 infection, young people they can get the virus again and can pass it on to other people “, said in a statement one of the study’s authors, Stuart Sealfon, from the American Icahn School of Medicine on Mount Sinai.