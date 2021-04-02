“Being first is not the final goal, but you have to enjoy it”

04/02/2021 at 10:45 PM CEST

Barça coach Saras Jasikevicius was happy for the victory against Fenerbahçe, which gives them the first place of the regular season. “Playing the ACB League is not easy and it has merit,” said Saras. “Clearly it is not our final goal, but we have to go in parts and today we have to enjoy & rdquor;commented the technician.

Regarding the match, he said that “In the first half we were not up to our level, in defense we were very bad, but we improved in the third and last quarter & rdquor ;, he explained.

“I’m happy for the bench players, they reacted very well to the game the other day and it was they who led us to victory & rdquor;Saras assured.

“Winning is never easy here and we have to be happy. Our trust is earned with good defense. In the second part we reacted and took the win & rdquor ;, he concluded.

Mirotic: “It was a tough match”

Barça star Nikola Mirotic acknowledged that “it was a very tough game, deciding in the last minutes, especially in the second half, we have played a good defense & rdquor; commented the Montenegrin.

“We knew about the importance of this game, and the team has responded very well. We have secured the first place and from now on, with great humility, facing our future & rdquor ;.

Regarding being first, “it is special and it means that we have done a great job, we have also had hard times, but we have faced them well, as a family, but this does not mean anything.. Now come the paly-offs and the Final Four, and we know very well what we want to do now where we want to go. Let’s hope we can comply with it & rdquor;, he concluded.