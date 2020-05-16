Her daughter was born with Treacher Collins syndrome.

When Bella was born, the lives of her mother Eliza Bahneman and her husband would never be the same again.

Eliza always wanted to be a mother since she dedicated herself to working with children almost all her life as she specialized in children’s education with autism and special needs.

“Upon learning of our pregnancy, Erik and I were very excited, as lor we had tried for about eight monthsEliza comments. “We were nervous and wondered if we could get pregnant on our own, since my husband Erik is a cancer survivor” The mother account for the portal “The Epoch Times”.

On October 25, 2018, the mother began to have her contractions prior to childbirth and her source ruptured. The birth was a roller coaster that started with emotion, fear, joy and finally with silence. When Bella gave birth, her mother and husband Erik they were totally silent.

“As soon as Bella entered the world, confusion filled the room. I was angry with the ultrasound technicians for not detecting any indication that my daughter could be born with a syndrome. A rare syndrome. They broke my heart” Eliza says.

After the birth, both spouses were able to reunite with the family while they were trying to find out what was happening with little Bella. After several days of investigation by Erik, he told his wife that he believed he already knew what was happening to his daughter.

Baby’s facial bones (responsible for the ears, jaw, palate, cheekbones, and eyes) were underdeveloped and according to Erik this was similar to Treacher Collins syndrome. Later, an ENT specialist from Standard confirmed Erik’s investigation with a diagnosis. Little Bella suffered from this syndrome.

Bella has underdeveloped ears (microtia), eyes slit from underdevelopment of her cheekbones, a hard-to-open palate, and very tight-lipped and a jaw that was making her breathing difficult.

After two days of birth, Bella was taken to ‘Children’s Benioff’ in Oakland, California to undergo emergency surgery on her gastric tube so that the food was processed as close to normal as possible. Then he had an operation to repair his palate.

Now, after 19 months, Eliza comments that “Bella is our warrior and fighter. He did much better than we did during and after his surgeries. ” He also comments that his first steps were taken just after leaving his long process in hospitals.

“He is recovering from surgery, since it takes six months for the palate to fully repair itself.”

For Eliza this has been a difficult test but full of teachings.

“I learned that life can’t always go as plannedHe reflects. “I learned that the path you want for yourself is sometimes not the path you are going to achieve, and that the challenges you face are going to learn to overcome them.”

The stories of Eliza, Bella and Erik have helped many more people learn about Treacher Collins syndrome and that it’s not something that can be preventedThis condition affects one born in every 50,000 to 60,000. Those who develop it only 30% are due to an inherited mutation that is caused during the months of gestation.

Eliza talks about how she can help everyone to speak openly and honestly about “her difference”, and that “the more we know the less we will judge.”

“Being different is fine”Eliza comments, “Life is beautiful because our world is colorful. I want people to have an open heart and mind. Life can feel so light if you see it differently. “

Share this story of little Bella and her great fight against the syndrome. She is a little warrior.