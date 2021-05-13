“Being depressed is not spending the day crying”

This Wednesday the tenth installment of Rocío saw the light, tell the truth to stay alive. In this chapter, Rocío Jurado’s daughter focused on events such as the wedding of Fidel Albiac with Rocío Carrasco, his participation in Talk to them or the reason for his estrangement with David Flores, the youngest of the family.

The chapter was called I vibrate in honor of Because with you I vibrate, a song by Rocío Jurado played by Miguel Poveda at Rocío Carrasco’s wedding with Fidel Albiac. At the beginning, the program reproduced some emotional images of this celebration provided by its protagonists.

In them, the bride and groom appeared excited and happy; but they also had their place invited as las Campos, Alba Carrillo or Sandra Barneda. Already in the initial monologue, Carlota Corredera took the opportunity to launch, as usual, a message for deniers, but also for people who they question the victims for being happy or have a social life, as happened at the time in the case of La Manada.

And it is that, the presenter anticipated that in the chapter she would show a congratulations Rocío Carrasco, something that did not cancel her family problems, that she is a victim of sexist violence or depression for which she had undergone various treatments over the years.

In fact, the images of the wedding alternated those of some journalists and television collaborators questioning the celebration of the protagonist de Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, because they believed that it was incoherent with the vital battle she was experiencing. He even showed the format some images in which Antonio David appeared out loud when Emma García asked him about the mood of his ex-wife.

“Blaming someone depressed for being happy is denying them the right to recovery”

On this, and in the pedagogical and informative line of the format, the following sentences appeared on the screen: “Even in the toughest moments of the pandemic we have found reasons to smile and thank goodness. Being depressed is not crying all day. Blaming someone depressed for being happy is denying them the right to recovery. “

Attacking a depressed person for smiling and being happy at a specific moment such as their wedding day is denying them the right to their happiness.

The words were highly applauded by many network users, who celebrated that this idea was shared in prime time. Later, Alba Carrillo and Carlota Corredera burst into tears of emotion for the wedding images, and the presenter commented that, at that time, Despite being among the guests, she was not aware of what Carrasco had gone through.

“I wish the The future holds for Rocío Carrasco more moments of happiness like, the one that undoubtedly was the one from her wedding to Fidel. That video has been very moving, “said Carlota Corredera through tears.

“It makes me immensely happy to see her and Fidel happy, because I I want to give a place to Fidel who has been his great support, his bed of roses. They are a couple in love and those of us who were there were able to see it. What an act of love there is greater than having been on this path for her by her side without asking for anything in return … “concluded Alba Carrillo.