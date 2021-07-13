“Being called an Olympic athlete is something that very few in history achieve”

With the Olympic Games just around the corner, a number of high-level players have decided not to travel to Tokyo. Rahm has always stated that he is very excited to be in the JJ.OO. The Basque, without wanting to assess the decision of other important golfers not to attend the Olympic event, was always clear from the beginning: “I cannot speak for other people, I don’t know why they decided not to participate, it would be necessary to ask them, I won’t speak for them. But in my case, I have been lucky enough to represent Spain at all levels as an amateur since I was 13 years old. I have been able to win many team events representing my country around the world. And when you become a professional, you no longer have that opportunity, “said the Basque.

“You have the option of the Ryder cup, but it is not the same as an Olympics or a world Cup. Being able to have that opportunity as a professional, something that until four or five years ago was not even a possibility, is something that I would never last. You have the opportunity to call yourself an Olympic athlete, something that very few people in history achieve, and if you get a medal, especially a gold medal, you are part of an even more select group ”, said Jon about his participation in the Olympic Games.

“The last time golf was in the Games until Justin Rose won was at the beginning of the 20th century, so I would be the second player in the modern era to win a gold medal, which is very, very tempting for me. So, although I will not be able to go to see other sporting events and support my friends and compatriots, I know that we will all be there and even if it is not physically, the team spirit will not lack. For me it is a great opportunity, it would be an incredible moment to be able to give Spain a gold medal in golf at the Games ”, he concluded.