Being ‘AntiGlazer’ is (again) in fashion

05/03/2021 at 6:43 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

The ‘Against Modern Football’ and other slogans of the football town are more up to date than ever. The Super League unleashed a stream of defense at all costs of football from before. From the origins. Of ‘football’ in its purest form, that of the fan. In the heart of the most famous sport in the world, England, anger beats louder and fans have taken advantage of the bombshell of the announcement of the new competition to stir up past feuds. The ‘hooligan’ that each of the fans wears, on the surface.

The episode lived last Sunday at Old Trafford corroborates this. At United it is no longer about Superleagues, it is going to be ‘AntiGlazer’, a ‘vintage’ fashion. An explosion that has been simmering since 2005, year of the cheat purchase. With a loan from the club. They were escorted in their first match at Old Trafford.

The yellow and green colors have once again become the symbol of the ‘red devils’ fight. Most of the fans who invaded the Theater of Dreams wore the first colors of the club, of the Newton Heath. A clear ode to the origins. To what they want back to the club.

The silence of the Glazers worries and the fans have already sent a letter through social networks where they warn: “We don’t want events to happen regularly & rdquor;. Even one of the attendees spoke for ‘The Guardian’ and revealed that the main objective was for everything. Even the England Classic. The United-Liverpool that for the moment remains without a date.

Get the world’s attention. That social pressure and movements unleash a Glazer march. At least to achieve the desired 50 + 1. That the fans have a little more than half the ownership of the club. What is clear is that the ‘Glazer Out’ has taken the streets of Manchester. And it seems to have only one solution.

They listen to offers

After apologizing to the fans, an apology that they did not accept as they clearly made clear with banners, the Glazers have said nothing more. No reaction. It was leaked by the British press that they would be willing to get rid of the club if an offer of 4.6 billion euros comes through. In 2010, the so-called ‘Red Knights’ offered 1,700 ‘kilos’, rejected by the owners. The reality is that they inherited the richest club in the world and have it with almost 600 million of debt. In the field they have not won a Premier since 2013. This is how the revolution is better understood.