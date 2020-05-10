Being an only child Is he lonely? | Pexels

Some couples have plans to start a family. However, due to current circumstances and many factors such as the economy, health and a good education are not so easy to achieve today for future generations.

So if you are planning to start a family, but you have doubts about how many children you want and can have, we tell you that only children have characteristics that a child with siblings does not have.

Only children have a bad reputation for being spoiled, self-centered children with little sensitivity to other people. But contrary to what several experts say, only children are more likely to be better human beings than a child with siblings.

Advantages of having only children

During parenting, attention from parents is required. However, if parents who have more than one child have to allocate their time to spend quality time with their children. According to experts, only children have a greater chance of grow with high self-esteem and confidence because they do not develop insecurities due to lack of attention from their parents.

High intellectual development

The only children relate most of their childhood with adults. So they may develop their thinking and language faster compared to other children.

The only children compared to other children and even adults, have a greater ability to be alone. Loneliness is only negative when it occurs due to lack of support and understanding. Instead, growing up, only children have the ability to know themselves and be more independent.

These are some of the advantages of having only children, however, only children can develop more skills, depending on their context and the environment their parents create for them. Several studies have highlighted that only children are more likely to be successful and have a better quality of life, due to the resources provided by their parents.

