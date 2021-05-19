“Being an artist has been degraded a lot”

MADRID, May 19. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Dangerous friendships, Alberto Comesaña and Cristina del Valle, returns fifteen years after announcing their separation with a new single –‘Stop the fire’– and with the feeling that “what it is to be an artist has been degraded a lot, to the point of being a product that can be manufactured in a television program. “

“It has been reversed because the value of an artist with baggage has been lost. The general public aged 30 and over does not have a product to identify with, other than young people with a uniform offer such as reggaeton, as the only way to understand music“, the duo pointed out in an interview with Europa Press.

This new song will be part of a ‘Big Hits’ to be released later in physical and digital. In addition to the launch, there is already a concert scheduled for June 25 at the Rialto Theater (Madrid), and there will be a tour that will also include Latin American countries.

“‘Ceasefire’ is a Martian chronicle of the feelings of both in a night of reunion (in 2019) and of putting themselves in the shoes of what we could say to each other. It is intended for us, but that does not mean that the phrases can reach people who need a reconciliation: we all need to settle accounts with someone sometime“Comesaña pointed out.

Del Valle has recognized that in that period of rupture, the contacts have been “very sporadic and in limited times.” “It all adds up, each of those contacts were very positive and I think now we are in ‘a before and after’. We had been at war for 30 years and now we have signed peace, it is like starting from scratch“, has indicated the singer.

“As long as we did not turn pages of all the grudges, everything was entrenched and it was more difficult to move forward. But we have understood that we are both condemned to understand each other and accept our differences, because yes, we are radically different. Like Spanish society: everyone can think what they want while respecting the opposite“, has indicated Comesaña.

However, the return after such a long time has led to the encounter with a totally different recording industry. “It’s like those astronaut movies that launch them into space and when they return nothing is the same. This has nothing to do with when we started, now each one fights for his place on the Internet and it is like being in a boat in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, “said the lead singer of Dangerous Friendships.

THE REGUETON AND THE MACHISMO

Del Valle focuses his criticism on new musical genres such as reggaeton. “I admire René de Calle 13, he is the clear example of a transgressive artist who comes from urban music with a political and social commitment. But something else is reggaeton, which uses a macho and reactionary language in its texts, “he lamented.

In fact, Comesaña has joked that one of the reasons for the previous break in Dangerous Friendships was that of some macho lyrics. “Cristina stopped working with me because she did not accept my machismo and came to censor lyrics and that she did not sing them because she saw them as very macho“, has commented, something that the own Del Valle has denied with laughter.

‘REVISIONISM’ WITH ‘YOU’RE DOING VERY WELL’

“Dangerous Friendships is still a transgressive group with social issues that are still current. 30 years ago we sang songs with lyrics that in the area of ​​sexuality were a scandal, but all were crossed by equality, non-violence and non-machismo. In addition, it was composed with great elegance and class“, has defended the artist.

For example, Comesaña has rescued ‘You do me so much good’, a song that “is exquisitely treated and that no one would have a problem either singing it or listening to it“He’s only done ‘revisionism’ with one of his songs, ‘You’re doing very well.’

“I had the phrase ‘suck it deeper’, which now makes me blush until I sing it. It is perhaps the only song in my repertoire that I have not had to openly censor, but when there are small children in front of me I have a hard time singing it. It is not the same at 22 when you compose it, when you are full of testosterone, than when you have teenage children “, he concluded.