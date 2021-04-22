“Being a flag bearer would be a dream to fulfill”

04/22/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

EFE

The Olympic Swimming Champion Mireia Belmonte declared to EFE that being a flag bearer “would be a beautiful dream to fulfill” and that “in Spain it is something very important.” “We have many very good athletes and you are the one in front with the flag it means a lot“, he claimed Belmonte, which sponsored the event that took place at the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee between the Olympic body and Banco Santander in order to promote sustainability in sport.

During the event, the swimmer expressed the importance of caring for the environment and said that “it is a bit sad to see how the beaches and the water are.”

The thirty-year-old from Badalona, ​​who has just come out of a shoulder injury, is already classified for the games in the 800 and 1,500 meters freestyle modalities and will compete, from next May 10, in the Europeans in Budapest, where she will seek qualify for Tokyo plus tests. “The first thing is to recover little by little from the injury. In this case I do not know if I will be able to reach Budapest 100%, but I think the important thing is the Olympic Games and you have to recover your shoulder well,” said Belmonte.

The Olympic champion is not weighed down by her triumphs: “I don’t usually think about all the titles I have won, but about what I have ahead of me in the competition. Sometimes it is more like a motivation but I think it is never an extra pressure “, he assured Efe.

On the possibility that Spain has to overcome the record of twenty-two medals of Barcelona’92 in Tokyo, Mireia he trusts the athletes who will represent the country: “Hopefully. I hope we can surpass that number of medals.”

For his part, the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Alejandro Blanco, raved about praise during the act towards Belmonte: “You are spectacular, a world legend. You are going to win, you have no limit. There is no barrier that you cannot overcome. You are not a normal athlete, you are exceptional. You are too important for Spanish sport.”

Regarding the pandemic and how it can affect the competition, Mireia clarified that although he expects them “differently” he believes that “the Olympic spirit is the same.”

The Olympic champion faces her fourth Olympic Games with her sights set on the European Championship in Budapest and with the hope that they will not be the last of her career. With four Olympic medals in his record (one gold, two silver and one bronze), Belmonte She could become the Spanish athlete with the most medals in an Olympic Games if she exceeds the five of the canoeist David Cal.