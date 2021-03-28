Being a dog lover could depend on your genes

Genetics influence the decision

The researchers found that if one (identical) twin brother owned a dog, the other sibling was most likely also have one in the future. However, in the case of fraternal siblings (that is, not identical) if one of the two has a dog, the probability that the other will own one in the long term is much lower. Likewise, the scientists concluded that, in the case of men, genetics affected 51% in the decision to have a dog or not in adulthood, while in for women the figure was 57%.

This finding also suggests that the health benefits of owning a pet could be explained by genetics, as argued by Carri Westgarth, study co-author and professor at the University of Liverpool (UK). For example, in 2017 scientists concluded that having a dog reduced the risk of heart disease by giving people emotional support and encouraging them to exercise.

However, this study finds that genetics could also explain (if only partially) good physical and mental health of most pet owners.