June 26, 2011. A date that will be marked for the entire history of Argentine football. After the first leg of the promotion, in which Belgrano from Cordova exceeded 2 to 0 to River, the Millionaire had to win by two goals difference in order to remain in the First division. However, the result ended in a draw, 1 to 1, and for the first time, a giant like River descended to the National B.

Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Pérez, one of the leaders of that team led by Ricardo ‘Ruso’ Zielinski, euphorically recalled that series that deposited the Pirate in the First Division. « Being a Boca fan and bringing down the rival of a lifetime is something incredible, » said the former Xeneize defender. In addition, he added: « When Pavone missed the penalty it showed in the face of the River players who were lost, at that moment I felt that the promotion could not escape us. »

After the meeting, the madness of the people of River It was reflected: there were very serious incidents in and around the Monumental stadium. Regarding that, the current central marker of the San Carlos Sports Association of the Costa Rican League, Held: « When the incidents occurred at the Monumental stadium, it made us very sad, they are things that should never happen in football. »

To end, ‘Chiqui‘ Perez analyzed the post descent of River, when in 2012 it recovered the place of the hand of Matthias Almeyda, His trainer. « It is always up to celebrate when you get promoted. Just like the fans of Belgrano they celebrated it seems good to me that the fans of River« , indicated in dialogue with Radio Rivadavia.