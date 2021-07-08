Beijing’s tech investigations send Hang Seng to year’s lows

Shanghai (China), Jul 8 . .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with losses of 2.89% after the latest investigations opened by the Chinese authorities to technology companies, reaching its lowest level so far this year.

According to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post, the main technology companies in the market have lost 32% since their peak on February 17, the equivalent of some 538,000 million dollars of capitalization, almost the total weight of the values ​​of the stock market. Thai, the largest in Southeast Asia.

The selective lost 807.49 points to 27,153.13, its lowest point since the end of December 2020, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, was down 3.22%.

Only 3 of the 58 companies that make up the Hang Seng closed today in the positive.

All the sub-indices closed in red: Services (0.15%), Real Estate (1.47%), Finance (2%) and Commerce and Industry (3.89%).

In this last sector, the collapses of the digital giants Tencent (3.74%) Alibaba (4.13%) and Meituan (6.43%) stood out.

The latest investigations and sanctions against ‘Chinese Uber’ Didi, which debuted last week on the US stock market, have renewed investor fears over Beijing’s campaign against big technology, which began in November 2020 with the suspension of the IPO of Alibaba’s fintech Ant Group, which was to be the largest such operation in history.

Full to the red in the financial sector, where the insurance company Ping An (-4.34%) took the worst part, and in the real estate, in which the worst stop was CG Services (-3.92%).

Important losses also for Chinese state companies such as the oil companies Petrochina (5.91%) and Cnooc (5.62%), somewhat less serious in the case of telephone operators such as China Mobile (1.47%).

The business volume of the session was 205,260 million Hong Kong dollars (26,420 million dollars, 22,367 million euros).

.