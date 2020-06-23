BEIJING, June 23 (.) – Massive tests for coronavirus in Beijing will soon begin an accelerated phase as the city’s capacity to perform tests expands, a senior health official in the Chinese capital said after the surprise return. at a rate of infection similar to that detected about two weeks ago.

The city of more than 20 million residents reported its first case of the most recent outbreak on June 11. The infections were linked to the giant Xifandi food market in southwest Beijing, which had not reported new cases for nearly two months.

In the subsequent 12 days, 249 people were infected in the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing since the disease was first identified at a seafood market in Wuhan City last year.

Beijing can now administer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day compared to 40,000 in March, Zhang Hua, deputy director of the capital’s Municipal Health Commission, told reporters.

The city sampled 2.95 million people between June 12-22, Zhang said.

« Beijing’s strategy with nucleic acid testing is primarily based on the level of risk and severity, » said Zhang, when asked if all residents of the capital would be screened. The discard exams will be carried out in groups and according to the profile of the individuals, he declared.

« We will give priority in testing to high-risk groups in Xifandi and other markets involved in the outbreak, in addition to surrounding communities, » said Zhang.

The National Health Commission said Tuesday that China registered 22 new cases of coronavirus on June 22, of which 13 were detected in Beijing. The authorities restricted the movement of people in the capital and intensified other safeguard measures. [nL8N2E00Z8]

