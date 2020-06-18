Of the 28 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours in China, 21 occurred in Beijing, where there was an outbreak in a market

The National Health Commission of China reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 detected this Wednesday, 4 of them from abroad and 24 locally, of which 21 were registered in Beijing, after the new coronavirus outbreak detected in the capital’s main market.

Beijing on Tuesday night increased the level of emergency response by COVID-19 in an attempt to curb the massive spread of the outbreak detected last Thursday in the wholesale market of Xinfadi, which leaves 158 confirmed cases so far.

The city has put in place extraordinary measures to contain this outbreak, and is testing employees of all its restaurants, universities and markets for the virus.

Since Saturday, 356,000 nucleic acid tests have been carried out in the Chinese capital, according to municipal authorities.

The undersecretary general of the municipal government, Chen Bei, announced on Tuesday that the city was going from the third to the second level of emergency, with which, among other measures, neighboring communities recheck the identity and health status of the residents and take their temperature.

This partial confinement implies the suspension of interprovincial flights and all face-to-face classes in primary, secondary and higher education, and residents are advised to work from home, while communities in “high” risk areas are sealed and not allow no one to get out of them.

More than a hundred close contacts come out for observation

In addition to the 21 cases detected in the capital, China registered three other infections at the local level: two in Hebei province and one in Tianjin municipality, both in the north of the country and neighboring Beijing.

Furthermore, of the 4 “imported” cases, 2 were detected in the eastern city of Shanghai, 1 in the central Shaanxi province and the other in the western Gansu province.

The Chinese national health commission did not report any new deaths across the country, noting that two serious cases were added and that 15 patients have been discharged.

According to the commission, 153 close contacts were released from medical observation in the last 24 hours, but there are still 5,520 people in this situation.

In addition, 3 new cases “suspected” of contracting the pathogen were registered, totaling 7 in total.

The total number of confirmed cases that are now active in China is 265, nine of them in serious condition, among the 83,293 infections reported since the start of the pandemic, which has caused 4,334 deaths.

Regarding asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, 8 new infections were registered, 2 of them imported from abroad.

In Beijing, 3 new asymptomatic infections were recorded on Wednesday, according to the commission.

There are still 111 such cases under medical observation in China, 63 of them from abroad.

In the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong, 1,120 infections have occurred so far, causing four deaths, while in Taiwan 445 cases have been recorded, causing seven deaths.

