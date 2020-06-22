China’s National Health Commission reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, of which 9 were registered in Beijing.

The China National Health Commission reported today 18 new cases of COVID-19 detected on Sunday, 7 of them from abroad and 11 locally, of which 9 were registered in Beijing by 22 the day before.

Beijing The level of emergency response increased last week due to the COVID-19 in an attempt to stop the massive spread of the outbreak detected in the capital’s main market, which until now leaves 236 confirmed cases.

The chief of epidemiology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou, affirmed last Thursday that the outbreak was already “controlled” thanks to the measures adopted to contain it and that the curve would gradually “flatten out”.

Coronavirus tests continue for employees of restaurants, universities and capital markets, as well as for workers serving food and beverage services, supermarkets and shopping centers.

The city has conducted coronavirus tests on 2.29 million peopleZhang Qiang of the municipal prevention team against COVID-19.

All face-to-face classes are suspended and residents are advised to work from home, while communities in “high” risk areas have been sealed off and no one is allowed to leave.

Residents in areas declared at risk cannot leave the city, and it is advised that nobody do so without a serious reason.

Thousands of people under observation

In addition to the 9 cases detected in the capital, China registered two other infections at the local level in the northern province of Hebei, neighbor of Beijing.

On the other hand, of the 7 “imported” cases, 3 were counted in the city of Shanghai (east), 2 in the province of Shaanxi (center), 1 in Tianjin (north) and the other in the province of Liaoning (northeast).

The Chinese National Health Commission did not report any new deaths across the country or hospital discharges in the past 24 hours.

According to the commission, 144 close contacts were released from medical observation in the last 24 hours, but there are still 7,236 people in this situation.

In addition, 2 new cases “suspected” of contracting the pathogen were registered, all in Beijing, totaling 15 in total.

The total number of confirmed cases that are now active in China is 349, twelve of them in serious condition, among the 83,396 infections reported since the start of the pandemic, which has caused 4 thousand 634 deaths.

Regarding asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, 7 new infections were registered, 5 of them in Beijing.

There are still 114 such cases under medical observation in China, 56 of them from abroad.

In the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong have been registered so far one thousand 131 infections that produced five deaths, while in Taiwan 446 cases that have caused seven deaths have been counted.

With information from .